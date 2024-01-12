'I knew someone was following me': International student fears for her safety after attack and arson

A Fanshawe College international student from India is worried that she is being stalked following two separate incidents in London, Ont. years apart.

The latest happened on Jan. 3, 2024 after her car was set ablaze while parked in her driveway near the college.

“I was shocked,” said the woman who is not being identified by CTV News London because she fears retribution. “But I knew someone was following me.”

The woman suspects her former boyfriend, who was deported, and/or some of his friends are behind the incident.

“I’m terrified, even after telling the cops that I’m getting threatening calls, please I need the safety,” she said.

This is not her first cry for help.

In October of 2020 while working at London City Hall she had her jaw broken after a man attacked her. Police quickly arrived to the scene and made an arrest.

However, after the latest incident she is so fearful she hasn’t returned home and has even spent some nights in her rental car.

“I am so scared I don’t even go to my house, that’s the reason I have to call my friends every night to ask for a place to live because I don’t have a place to live,” she said.

The woman wasn’t aware of local resources available to her, so CTV News London put her in touch with organizations like Anova and the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC).

“Women need to know that we are available for help,” explained Jennifer Dunn, executive director at the LAWC. “Anova is also available and she can come to us or go to them and get the help that she needs.”

London police meanwhile continue to investigate the arson and are looking for two suspects who were both wearing dark clothing.

Sgt. Sandasha Bough asks that anyone who has video footage or any information that can assist in the investigation to contact the London Police Service.

The woman has been living here for five years, and has always has employment. She said her immigration documents were all burned in the car fire, but she’s not sure she will need them because she’s now contemplating a return to her native India.

“I don’t care about immigration, I don’t need PR, if this country cannot protect me, I don’t want to stay here and pay taxes,” she said.