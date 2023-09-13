'I had a terrible feeling that something was going to happen': Grieving mother speaks out

The London Police Service and the Coroners Office are investigating what they call a "death incident" from last week.

Two bodies were found in a west-end apartment complex on Sept. 7.

Speaking with CTV News London, an emotional Linda Davidson described how her daughter Tiffany looked when she had to identify her body.

"She was as beautiful as ever…she looked like she was sleeping," said Davidson through tears.

The 30-year-old Gates died last week inside a sixth floor apartment unit in the 500-block of Proudfoot Lane in London, Ont.

Police said post-mortem examinations have been completed, and it has been determined that two individuals died as a result of gunshot wounds, and that investigators located and recovered a firearm at the scene.

Investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to determine the sequence of events surrounding these deaths.

Davidson believes her daughter was killed by her boyfriend, Chris Charlton, before he turned the gun on himself.

London police on scene of an investigation at 565 Proudfoot Lane in London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)"I had this terrible gut feeling that something was going to happen," said Davidson.

She points to a text message she sent Tiffany in June — which said she was scared for her safety — and asked her to come home.

“He was a control freak, he wouldn’t even let her come home,” said Davidson.

In a text message to CTV News London, one of Tiffany’s close friends said around 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, Tiffany sent her a video that she had ordered pizza. That was the last time she heard from her friend.

After Tiffany didn’t show up to work, her friend said she became worried and went to the building on Proudfoot Lane to check on her friend.

She noticed that the pizza was still outside of the apartment unit.

"She just wanted to be loved — you have to know her, she's just the sweetest thing in the world,” said Davidson.

Being respectful of the ongoing police investigation, the executive director at the London Abused Women's Centre, Jennifer Dunn said, "I think whenever we hear about a situation like this, it automatically triggers women that we provide service to think about what has happened to them in the past, or something that they are going through right now.”

Tiffany was originally from Niagara Falls, and came to London in 2013 to study at Fanshawe College.

A celebration of life will be held for Tiffany at a later date, inside the Crabby Joes restaurant on Dundas Street where she was employed.