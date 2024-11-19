'I do see an end': Ukrainian Londoners reflect on 1,000 days of conflict
The 1,000th day of war in Ukraine is being marked in London, Ont. with sadness and worry over a never-ending fight.
Sofiia Boitsov, 21, has called London home since fleeing the conflict.
Her mother has since joined her in Canada. Her father remains in Kyiv.
She last saw him this past summer during her first visit back home. Within hours, the war literally landed on her doorstep.
“It was a really, really big attack next to my home, just a five-minute walk from me,” Sofiia recalled during an interview with CTV News London. “And it was a children's hospital and yeah, it was tough.”
It’s a scene hundreds of transplanted Ukrainians in the London region know all too well.
Sofiia Boitsov, seen in happier times with her parents in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Submitted)
Even those who have lived their lives in Canada share connections to the fight.
For a past president of the London Ukrainian Centre, that tie is tragic.
“The war hit me personally earlier this year when the 33-year-old son of one of my cousins was actually killed in battle,” he recalled with sadness.
With other family members and other Ukrainians still in harm's way, Peter Kryworuk is imploring western democracies to increase their support.
“Even in the United States, there is support for Ukraine. But even if that support should fall, then the rest of the world, Europe, the UK, Canada, and other friends and allies of Ukraine will have to come forward, and they'll have to do what they can to fill the gap,” he said.
Peter Kryworuk, a past president of the London Ukrainian Centre, on Nov.19, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Sofiia added it must happen.
She is tired after 1000 days of sleepless nights worrying about her cousin fighting on the frontline, her father battling to keep their home in Kyiv, and the overall future of her nation.
“Because that's all I'm thinking about. Like my exam season, it doesn't matter what's happening. I'm constantly thinking about Ukraine. And I wake up and I see the news right away. Just by default. I cannot do anything else,” she said.
Except hope. The hope the conflict will finally come to a close.
“I do see and end," shared an optimistic Peter. “And the reason why I see an end, and I see a positive end, is that the resolve of the Ukrainian people is very, very clear.”
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Source: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire accused of sex abuse
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.
Contraband valued at over $102K seized from Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000.
U.S. will allow Ukraine to use antipersonnel land mines against Russian forces
The Biden administration will allow Ukraine to use American-supplied antipersonnel land mines to help it slow Russia’s battlefield progress in the war, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday, as the U.S. and some other Western embassies in Kyiv stayed closed after a threat of a major Russian aerial attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Two undersea cables in Baltic Sea disrupted, sparking warnings of possible 'hybrid warfare'
Two undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea have been suddenly disrupted, according to local telecommunications companies, amid fresh warnings of possible Russian interference with global undersea infrastructure.
One Direction stars gather for funeral of ex-bandmate Liam Payne
Liam Payne's family, friends and former bandmates have come together to pay tribute to the British singer at his funeral in England on Wednesday, just over a month after the One Direction star died aged 31 in Argentina.
'I'm just tickled pink': Childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.