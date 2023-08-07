‘I believe it will be busiest Ribfest in London history’: Organizers thrilled with this year’s event

Texas Jack’s BBQ is this year’s Ribfest king.

“It’s an honour to be in the number one spot in London, and it’s a great honour for all the hard work these guys have put in,” said Tex Robert Jr., who was named “Best Ribs” at the 2023 London, Ont. Ribfest.

CTV News featured Robert Jr., who will turn 70 years old in November.

His team’s win showed he still has the skills.

The “People’s Choice” winner was Bubba Lou’s, who have been coming to London for more than 25 years.

“Our smoker is what sets us apart,” said Victor Anst, “rib master” at Bubba Lou’s. “It takes about five hours. We’ve been going since 4:30 [in the] morning to have the ribs ready for the community.”

Bubba Lou’s won the “People’s Choice Award” at the 2023 Ribfest in London, Ont. on August 6, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

The winner of “Best Sauce” was GO Gonzalez BBQ from London, Ont., who was the winner of “Best Ribs” in 2022.

“Last year changed my life, and changed my family’s life,” said Jorge Gonzalez, owner of Go Gonzalez. “I became more of a ribber for life.”

Friday night was packed, and is believed to be the busiest Friday in event history.

“It was the busiest we’ve been in a long time,” said Doug Hillier, Ribfest organizer. “It could also be an all-time record. We’ll have to calculate all the numbers when it’s over but I believe it will be the busiest Ribfest in our history.”

The rain held off for most of the five-day event, which wraps up Monday at 9 p.m.

“Get down here and enjoy, because it’ll be gone until next year,” said Hillier.



— With files from Amandalina Letterio