‘I believe it will be busiest Ribfest in London history’: Organizers thrilled with this year’s event

Tex Robert Jr. of Texas Jack’s BBQ won the “Best Ribs Award” at London, Ont.’s 2023 Ribfest on August 6, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Tex Robert Jr. of Texas Jack’s BBQ won the “Best Ribs Award” at London, Ont.’s 2023 Ribfest on August 6, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man wanted in decades-old Montreal sex crimes case arrested in U.S.

Montreal police have carried out a cross-border arrest of 48-year-old Parthasarthie Kapoor, the subject of an international warrant for the alleged sexual assault of four boys. Kapoor is alleged to have assaulted the boys in his Cote-des-Neiges home between 1998 and 2003, when they were between the ages of seven and 14.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver