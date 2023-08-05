Ribfest legend nearly 70-years-old still going strong

Tex Robert Jr. is a London Ribfest fixture.

With his southern swagger and his signature American flag bandana, the soon to be 70-year-old is still going strong.

“The old man sort of knows how to cook after all these years and it's a lot of fun,” said Robert Jr.

Known as the ‘Granddaddy of ribbing’, the Texarkana, Tx. native has been coming to London, Ont. since the festival's inception.

He doesn't plan to stop any time soon.

“As long as I can keep coming up and appreciate it, and enjoy the people,” said Robert Jr. “I like coming to London and other Ribfests because it’s a passion. It’s all about the people. The last two days, people have been coming up, smiling and saying ‘that’s a great rib’.”

At lunch time Saturday, some lineups were long and those getting ribs were enjoying the festival.

Londoners lined up on August 5, 2023, at Ribfest. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Ribfest is one of our favourite festivals,” said Valentina Perez, who was attending with her father Carlos. “We want to support fellow Latino, Gonzalez. We think his food is amazing he even has a restaurant here in town and we love buying from there. Every year there's a huge turnout, especially on weekends.”

Back at Jack’s famous BBQ pit in spot number one, Robert Jr. said there are many reasons he keeps coming north.

However he worries what may happen in a few years when he steps down.

“It's a comradery with everybody,” said Robert Jr. “We’re all getting older, and the next generation is going to have to come through, you know.”

Ribfest judging will take place Sunday afternoon, with the festival continuing through Monday night.

Ribfest takes place in London, Ont. until August 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)