'I always buy, never expecting to win the grand prize': Mississauga couple wins Dream Lottery top prize

The top winners of the Dream Lottery were announced Wednesday morning at the Bridlewood dream home in London, Ont.

The grand prize winner is retired pharmacist Trevor Mason of Mississauga. Speaking to CTV News London, Mason said he always buys the hospital lottery tickets, never expecting to win.

But Wednesday was his lucky day, as he won the choice between the Bridlewood dream home, the $340,000 Habitat28 tiny Homes gift card plus $750,000, or the all cash option of $1,000,000.

Mason said he couldn’t believe it when he received the call. He is still in shock and wants to take his time deciding between the options.

The new grandfather plans on putting some money away and using some of it to travel with his wife Natalie, who is a retired teacher. The couple is originally from South Africa, and has been living in Mississauga for over 30 years.

“I am addicted to these lotteries, I buy a lot of these hospital lotteries…and charity lotteries,” he said.

Mason actually won the grand prize on a free ticket that was won as part of early rewards.

The winner of London’s biggest 50/50 was also revealed. Victoria Little, 33 of London, won a payout of $575,150.

The Dream Lottery has raised $57 million since its inception in 1996. The money from the lottery is split between St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre and Children’s Hospital at LHSC.

“This year at St. Joseph’s Hospital the Dream Lottery is helping us to replace and upgrade our medical technology in the breast care center,” said Michelle Campbell, president and CEO, St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

“I tell people it’s great to win these prizes, but the winner really is the community and these hospitals,” said John MacFarlane, president and CEO, London Health Sciences Foundation.

All Dream Lottery and 50/50 prize results will be posted on the lottery’s website by Dec. 27, 2023.

In addition, Making a Difference Calendar winners will be announced daily on the lottery website and the Dream Lottery Facebook page from Jan. 1, 2024 to April 30, 2024.