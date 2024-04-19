Hydro pole struck in Sarnia crash

LONDON
    A portion of Michigan Line in Sarnia is closed after a vehicles truck a hydro pole. April 19, 2024.
    Sarnia police are reporting a temporary road closure because of a crash.

    Michigan Line is closed between Modeland Road and Blackwell Side Road after a vehicle hit a hydro pole.

    According to police, power lines are down on the road.

    Bluewater Power is also on scene and people are being asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

    No injuries have been reported.

