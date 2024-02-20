LONDON
London

    • Huron, South Bruce OPP respond to ‘serious’ collision near Lucknow, Ont.

    A road closure is expected to be in place for several hours following a “serious” collision east of Lucknow Tuesday morning, OPP said.

    According to a social media post from OPP West Region, officers with the Huron and South Bruce detachments are currently on scene of a serious collision on Amberley Road and Bruce Road 86, east of Lucknow.

    Police said the road closure will last for several hours.

    The number of involved vehicles, possible injuries and the cause of the crash remain unclear at this time.

    Police ask motorists to follow detours and avoid the area if possible. 

