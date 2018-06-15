

CTV London





A family of five is lucky to be alive following fire early this Friday morning in Huron County.

Smoke alarms notified the family their house in Gorrie, east of Wingham was on fire around 8 a.m.

They got out of the burning building safely before fire crews arrived.

It took several hours to get the raging fire under control.

Officials believe the fire began in a newly completed addition to the main red brick home.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Crews from the Howick and North Huron fire departments battled the blaze.

There is no cause or damage estimate yet but the home has been destroyed and will have to be torn down.