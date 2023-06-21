Hundreds gather to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in London, Ont.
It was an important day for the Indigenous community as June 21 marks National Indigenous Peoples Day, where Canadians shine a light on Canada’s dark past while recognizing and celebrating the achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.
On Wednesday, the Green in Wortley Village was packed with locals celebrating.
“It's really nice to see community members coming together to celebrate the people, the community, and relatives,” said Indigenous activist Sierra Jamieson from Oneida Nation of Thames.
The Green was filled with hundreds of people who watched as members of the Indigenous community share their culture through a powwow, with locals joining in afterwards.
“To me as an Indigenous activist, it's important because it's letting us know that we’re being seen and heard. Seeing politicians and police officers coming out to support that’s a huge step towards everything that’s going on with our communities,” she said.
Several schools participated in National Indigenous Peoples Day by educating future generations about Indigenous history and culture.
“It’s become part of our school culture. The kids look forward to it. They understand the importance of today,” said Dawn-Marie Deagle, a teacher at Jeanne Sauvé French Immersion School who has attended the event for the last 8-9 years.
The mayor, city officials, and London police were invited to engage in the powwow on Indigenous Peoples Day in London, Ont. on June 21, 2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV London)
“I'm married into an Indigenous family so for me, it’s a personal level and a professional level that this day is honoured,” she added.
Celebrating with food, song, and dance, many, including Ron Hill, were happy to see the large turnout at this year’s event.
“As far as solidarity and reconciliation, it's always going to be there. It's not just something that can be done overnight,” said Hill, the cultural resource program coordinator. “But I know we are doing the best we can to be inclusive and honour each other no matter what colour you are.”
Intending to bring awareness, promote change, and send the message that “Every Child Matters”, Atlohsa Family Healing Services has launched 2023 Relighting the Fire of Hope Orange Shirt Campaign.
“This year, the campaign seeks to spark deeper conversations and a more profound understanding of Indigenous history and aspirations,” said Shiela Lantaca, Athloha’s campaign lead.
“We use that day to acknowledge the history of residential schools and its impact in Canada and with those donations and that campaign we allocate those funds to community services to help those dealing with the traumas from residential schools,” said Joseph Wabegijig, executive director of Atlohsa.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.
Missing Titanic submersible: Unidentified sounds source of 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
MPs 'making good progress' towards adjourning House as early as today: Holland
Talks between parties are heading in a 'positive' direction, that could see the House of Commons rise as early as later today, Government House Leader Mark Holland said Wednesday afternoon.
BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
-
'Brings back a lot of memories': LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region
It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Windsor
-
‘This is an incredible blessing’: Windsor winner of $35 million Lotto Max prize revealed
A Windsor resident says he can hardly remember the days that followed his life changing discovery — that he was the very lucky winner of $35 million.
-
Driver involved in bus collision allegedly failed to stop at red light: WPS
A driver has been charged for failing to stop at a red light following a collision involving a school bus that sent seven children to hospital.
-
Transit Windsor increasing fares, adding new route
Transit Windsor is announcing an increase in fares and the addition of a new route.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka men among 11 in Ontario charged in firearms raid
Eleven people from across Ontario, including two from Simcoe County and Muskoka, face charges in connection with a Canada-wide gun investigation.
-
Barrie, Ont. council to vote on banning residents giving necessities, food to homeless on public property
The City of Barrie is set to vote today on whether to prevent the distribution of food, tents and other items to homeless individuals on public property -- a proposal that's being heavily criticized by the federal housing advocate.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriage
This Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
Northern Ontario
-
Drunk driving suspected in fatal Sudbury crash, charges pending
The investigation into a fatal crash on Skead Road in Greater Sudbury early Saturday morning is continuing and police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
-
Sudbury Kinsmen looking for boost for home lottery, 50/50
The Kinsmen Club of Sudbury is hoping for a little boost in ticket sales ahead of the closing weekend for its 38th annual showcase home lottery and 50/50 draw.
-
Northern Ont. police intercept man with narcotics on the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 26-year-old Montreal man travelling on the Polar Bear Express train with a large number of narcotics Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
-
Two from eastern Ontario arrested in cross-Canada 3D-printed gun bust
Two men from eastern Ontario are among 11 Ontarians arrested in a nationwide investigation into 3D-printed guns.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'The leader who can deliver on the promise of Toronto': Tory endorses Ana Bailão in mayoral race
Former Toronto mayor John Tory has thrown a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race, calling his former deputy mayor 'the best choice to lead this city forward and to bring it together everyday.'
-
What drivers need to know about the Highway 401 closure that could last days
A portion of Highway 401 is closed near Pickering following a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least one Ministry of Transportation official is now warning that some lane closures could remain in effect into Friday.
-
Who is Edward Gong, was his company a pyramid scheme, and why is he on so many campaign signs in Toronto?
The 2023 mayoral election has been a Gong show – literally, in the case of one candidate.
Montreal
-
Fete nationale fireworks postponed until autumn and winter due to Quebec fire ban
The ban on open-air fires, including fireworks, throughout the territory north of the St. Lawrence River means that the skies of many municipalities will not be lit up in a thousand colours this weekend for Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Fete nationale Day.
-
Preliminary hearing in September for Quebec man accused of killing three with truck
A Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck will have a preliminary hearing in September.
-
Quebec announces measures to prevent 'cowards' from spiking drinks with GHB
The Quebec government is putting in place measures to tackle the 'scourge' of GHB and the 'cowards' who put it in people's drinks — mainly women's — without their knowledge.
Atlantic
-
Missing Titanic submersible: Unidentified sounds source of 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
-
Heat warnings for northern New Brunswick; Venus and Mars in summer night sky
Hot summer days are ahead for the Maritimes and expected to continue into the start of the weekend.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton, N.S., is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
New Winnipeg Costco clears hurdle at City Hall
Plans for a fourth Costco grocery store in Winnipeg passed the next step at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
Calgary
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
Suspect defaced Okotoks, Alta., rainbow crosswalk with white paint: RCMP
Mounties are looking for a suspect who they say poured white paint over the community's rainbow crosswalk last week.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLA-elect Jason Stephan misses swearing-in ceremony in favour of family trip
A UCP MLA who was demoted in 2021 for vacationing in Arizona despite a COVID-19 advisory is again being criticized for his travel timing.
-
4th person dead after Edmonton Tesla crash
The person who police believe was driving a Tesla when it crashed with five passengers in south Edmonton earlier this month has died, according to police.
-
Settlement reached in class action lawsuit by Leduc female firefighters
A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed against the City of Leduc.
Vancouver
-
2 suspects seen fleeing scene of B.C. Sikh leader's slaying, police say as they renew appeal for witnesses
Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for information and witnesses to help advance their investigation into the slaying of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.
-
Campfire ban lifted in Lower Mainland, other Coastal Fire Centre districts
The campfire ban that has been in place since June 8 has been lifted in parts of the province, starting at noon on Wednesday, BC Wildfire Service announced.
-
1 hospitalized after fire at residential building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant
One person has been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a residential building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Wednesday morning, officials say.