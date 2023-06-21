Hundreds gather to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in London, Ont.

It was an important day for the Indigenous community as June 21 marks National Indigenous Peoples Day, where Canadians shine a light on Canada’s dark past while recognizing and celebrating the achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

On Wednesday, the Green in Wortley Village was packed with locals celebrating.

“It's really nice to see community members coming together to celebrate the people, the community, and relatives,” said Indigenous activist Sierra Jamieson from Oneida Nation of Thames.

The Green was filled with hundreds of people who watched as members of the Indigenous community share their culture through a powwow, with locals joining in afterwards.

“To me as an Indigenous activist, it's important because it's letting us know that we’re being seen and heard. Seeing politicians and police officers coming out to support that’s a huge step towards everything that’s going on with our communities,” she said.

Several schools participated in National Indigenous Peoples Day by educating future generations about Indigenous history and culture.

“It’s become part of our school culture. The kids look forward to it. They understand the importance of today,” said Dawn-Marie Deagle, a teacher at Jeanne Sauvé French Immersion School who has attended the event for the last 8-9 years.

The mayor, city officials, and London police were invited to engage in the powwow on Indigenous Peoples Day in London, Ont. on June 21, 2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV London)

“I'm married into an Indigenous family so for me, it’s a personal level and a professional level that this day is honoured,” she added.

Celebrating with food, song, and dance, many, including Ron Hill, were happy to see the large turnout at this year’s event.

“As far as solidarity and reconciliation, it's always going to be there. It's not just something that can be done overnight,” said Hill, the cultural resource program coordinator. “But I know we are doing the best we can to be inclusive and honour each other no matter what colour you are.”

Intending to bring awareness, promote change, and send the message that “Every Child Matters”, Atlohsa Family Healing Services has launched 2023 Relighting the Fire of Hope Orange Shirt Campaign.

“This year, the campaign seeks to spark deeper conversations and a more profound understanding of Indigenous history and aspirations,” said Shiela Lantaca, Athloha’s campaign lead.

“We use that day to acknowledge the history of residential schools and its impact in Canada and with those donations and that campaign we allocate those funds to community services to help those dealing with the traumas from residential schools,” said Joseph Wabegijig, executive director of Atlohsa.