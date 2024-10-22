Cooler temperatures are on the way by the end of the week

The glorious stretch of gorgeous fall weather continues… but it will not last.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison says it’s time to soak up the sun while you still can, “Warm conditions hold into early Wednesday with gusty winds setting up ahead of a cold front – that cold front will move through with about a 40 per cent chance of showers.”

Cooler days are projected as we head into next weekend, “Temperatures are set to return for what’s more typical for this time of year,” said Atchison.

Today is set to be the last hot day, with a daytime high of about 24 degrees.

Here’s your London Ont. forecast for October 22

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 24 degrees. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 14 degrees.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 19 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny. High 13 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 9 degrees.