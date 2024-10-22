Cooler temperatures are on the way by the end of the week
The glorious stretch of gorgeous fall weather continues… but it will not last.
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison says it’s time to soak up the sun while you still can, “Warm conditions hold into early Wednesday with gusty winds setting up ahead of a cold front – that cold front will move through with about a 40 per cent chance of showers.”
Cooler days are projected as we head into next weekend, “Temperatures are set to return for what’s more typical for this time of year,” said Atchison.
Today is set to be the last hot day, with a daytime high of about 24 degrees.
Here’s your London Ont. forecast for October 22
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 24 degrees. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight: A few clouds. Low 14 degrees.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 19 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny. High 13 degrees.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13 degrees.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 9 degrees.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Toronto woman spends nearly $2K on parking to visit mom in health-care facilities for 15 months
A Toronto woman said the cost of parking to visit her mother in hospital, and later in long term care, for 15 months was a financial burden she feels she shouldn’t have had to pay.
Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Ottawa Valley thought he was still in U.S.
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired Vermont man who illegally crossed the border into Canada and thought he was still in the United States.
Tropical Storm Oscar swirls toward the Bahamas after hitting Cuba as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Oscar chugged toward the Bahamas on Tuesday after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least six people as it unleashed heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage.
Huge ransoms paid out by some Canadian businesses amid rising cyberattacks: StatCan
Some businesses paid a ransom of more than $500,000 after a cyberattack last year, new Statistics Canada data revealed.
French police search for a 17-day-old baby abducted from maternity ward
French authorities were hunting Tuesday for a 17-day-old prematurely born baby boy who was abducted from the maternity ward of a Paris-region hospital, with his parents identified as the chief suspects.
Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
Quebec religion wants Health Canada's blessing to use magic mushrooms in ceremonies
A Quebec-based religion says Health Canada is dragging its feet on a decision whether to allow members to use magic mushrooms in their ceremonies.
N.B. Liberals will form majority government; Holt to become province's first female premier
CTV News is projecting the New Brunswick Liberals will form a majority government in the province, returning to power for the first time since 2018. Leader Susan Holt will become the first female premier of the province.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.