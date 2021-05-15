Advertisement
Hundreds gather for anti-lockdown protest in Victoria park
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 1:23PM EDT
Hundreds of people gathered to protest provincial lockdown measures in London, Ont. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Hundreds of people are currently gathering at Victoria park, as part of an anti-lockdown protest.
The majority of people are not wearing masks and physical distancing measures are not being practiced.
More to come.
