Humane Society desperate to find a home for Bobby

You would not know it from his smiling face, but Bobby has spent half his life looking for love.

The two-year-old husky mix has now been at the London Humane Society (LHS) for 344 days. That is the longest period any dog has spent at the shelter in recent years.

Part of the reason for his plight is coming of age during the pandemic rush on pets, explained Marrissa Sitts, LHS director of animal health.

“Bobby has decreased socialization and training that maybe wasn’t thought of in his previous home,” she said.

Bobby’s case is not unique. The slipping economy has contributed to a rise in surrenders with many of the animals coming in lacking training and health check-ups.

“We are seeing a large amount of behaviour problems as well as medical problems for our dogs, so that does increase their length of stay here,” said Sitts.

In many cases, dogs are spending 15 weeks in shelter.

Marrissa Sitts (left) is joined by Caitlin Walton and sister senior dogs Okesha and Josie, both 8 years old. The animals have been at the London Humane Society for 133 days awaiting adoption. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Eight-year old sisters, Okesha and Josie, have been at LHS for 132 days. Adoptable as pair, the two senior dogs, offer a mix of energy and comfort.

“They’ll take time and go on walks with you, but they’ll also hang out in your living room, spending time on the couch,” said Caitlin Walton, an animal attendant at LHS.

Adopting Okesha and Josie in one day is possible for the right person. But with Bobby, the process will be longer. He still has puppy traits, which is why Sitts pledges help to anyone willing to give him a chance.

“So we’re definitely willing to work with the adopters and do off-site training to integrate them into their families,” said Sitts.

With their loving faces, it is hard for Sitts or Walton to comprehend why Bobby or any of his friends still remain at the shelter. But through the passion of animal lovers, it is hoped they won’t be for much longer.

“The best place for them to be is in an actual home, where they can get care all day long and all night long,” pleaded Sitts.

“It’s always such a cause for celebration for our animals when they go home. It’s just a big party here, we’re all so happy. Smiles are had and tears are shed,” concluded Walton.