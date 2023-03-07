Human trafficking trial gets underway in London, Ont.

A human trafficking trial is underway in which three people are accused of allegedly trafficking migrant workers from Guatamala, including threatening them with deportation after seizing their passports.

On Tuesday, the trial of Jose Callejas and his daughter, Karin Callejas, got underway in London. The pair are facing a total of seven counts of human trafficking for the purpose of exploitation.

Nathan Brown faces the same charges with an added charge of assault.

After the jury was selected, the trial began with instructions from Justice Michael MacArthur, who tasked the 14-person jury to judge the evidence without prejudice or bias, and to keep an open mind.

During his opening statement, Crown Attorney James Spangenberg laid out the Crown’s case, contending the accused recruited workers from Guatemala with the promise of better pay, but instead charged them deductions for living in decrepit buildings that in one case lacked heat, electricity and water.

The Crown alleges there was a pattern of fear, shame and threats of deportation after seizing the migrant workers passports.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Because of the length of the trial, 14 jurors were chosen to ensure a full jury can reach a verdict at the end, but only 12 jurors will be selected to deliberate.