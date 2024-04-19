Human trafficking-related charges laid by London police

London police have charged a man from Manitoba with human trafficking-related charges.

Police in the 600 block of Wellington Rd. near Wilkins Street when they saw a vehicle with stolen plates in a parking lot.

Officers reported seeing a man operating the vehicle and a woman get out the passenger side and go into a nearby hotel.

Around 1 p.m., the person driving the vehicle was arrested.

According to police, a man had advertised sexual services of a woman and was financially benefiting from those services.

A 54-year-old man has been charged with material benefit from sexual services, advertising another person's sexual services and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.