HPHA requiring 100% vaccination among all staff
The Board of Directors of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) has given final approval to the organizations COVID-19 immunization policy.
Retroactive to Sept. 7, the policy goes further than the minimum requirements outlined provincially, requiring 100% of employees, physicians, midwives, students and contractors, other than for narrowly defined medical reasons, to be fully vaccinated by October 28, 2021.
“HPHA’s Board of Directors has been a leader in setting the right tone for staff and patient safety and has been clear that full immunization of all HPHA Team Members is supported,” says Andrew Williams, President and CEO. “Our policy outlines the steps we all need to take, including the consequences if Team Members refuse to comply.”
According to a release from HPHA, anyone who elects not be vaccinated, is partially vaccinated or has a medical exemption against COVID-19 vaccination will be required to undergo a mandatory education session along with rapid antigen point of care testing up to 48 hours prior to each shift.
Effective Oct. 28, those who do not meet the policy requirements will be placed on two-week unpaid leave of absence/unable to exercise privileges. After the two weeks, those who still have not met the requirements will then be deemed to have resigned from their position/privileges.
