House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau

The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.

During the sentencing, Justice Kevin McHugh said, “Acts of violence against our public figures are anti-democratic and need to be denounced in the strongest terms.”

Shane Marshall of St. Thomas, Ont. pleaded guilty to common assault in March.

Marshall will also undergo counselling and also can’t be within 100 m of the Prime Minister.

During sentencing submissions, Marshall’s defence lawyer told a provincial court last week that Marshall let his anger management issues get the better of him when he tossed stones at the prime minister during a September 2021 campaign stop in London, Ont.

The Crown, meanwhile, framed Marshall's action as not just an assault on a political candidate, but an assault on democracy.

The defence suggested Marshall should be handed a one-year suspended sentence with mandatory community service, while the Crown argued a sentence of 30 days in jail was necessary to effectively denounce and deter violence during campaigns.

— With files from The Canadian Press