Hot and sunny Wednesday, cooler temperatures expected later in week

London, Ont., looking east towards Wonderland Road from Southdale Road West, as seen on the morning of August 10, 2022. (Source: Cathy Pollak) London, Ont., looking east towards Wonderland Road from Southdale Road West, as seen on the morning of August 10, 2022. (Source: Cathy Pollak)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years

With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver