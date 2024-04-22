Horse and buggy involved in crash with motor vehicle

No injuries are reported after a horse and buggy carrying 11 people was involved in a crash.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Grey Bruce OPP and EMS were called to the scene at Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 6 in Chatsworth.

According to police, the crash was between the horse and buggy and a motor vehicle.

A 39 year old person from South Bruce was charged with careless driving.

OPP remind drivers that horse-drawn vehicles are common in Grey-Bruce and on rural roadways and drivers should maintain a safe following distance and leave plenty of room when you pass.

Passing too closely may startle the horse, causing it to suddenly change direction.