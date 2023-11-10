Hope and homes for all: Indwell celebration
Indwell held its "Hope and Homes” social earlier this week.
There was music, mingling and food at the second annual event held at the Goodwill Industries building.
Community members came together to celebrate the Christian charities accomplishments in London.
"I think all of us here in London understand the need, you don't have to go too far to see folks who are really struggling for housing, looking for health care supports, so we know right now the need is significant,” said Jeff Neven, Indwell CEO
During the public meeting, Indwell shared plans for its Vision SoHo and other projects on the horizon in the neighbourhood.
“Really appreciate that the conversations are happening, talking about the need, but we want to move from talking about the conversations to actually implementing solutions,” said Neven.
