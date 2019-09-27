LONDON, Ont. - The names of eight people being honoured for their work in Truth and Reconciliation were unveiled on Thursday ahead of the Atlohsa Peace Awards gala event.

The names were announced at the Atlohsa Family Healing Services Annual General Meeting in downtown London, Ont.

Among the honourees is the first-ever recipient of the Rising Star award for youth.

That award will be presented to River Christie-White, an award-winning Hoop Dancer from Oneida of the Thames First Nation who also works to foster awareness and support for those, like himself, who are living with autism.

Atlohsa's Director of Development Alana Lees said in a statement, "It’s such an honour to recognize the contributions of those who have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to truth and reconciliation. These people truly represent the heart of social change.”

The other honourees include:

artist and educator Adam Sturgeon

Special Advisor to the Provost at Western University Candace Brunette-Debassige

founding member of the Ontario Native Women’s Association Jeannette Corbiere-Lavell

AtrocitiesAgainstIndigenousCanadians.com artist/author Jenna Rose Sands

Western University professor and internationally-recognized author Jerry P. White

best-selling author of 'From the Ashes: My Story of Being Metis, Homeless and Finding My Way,' Jesse Thistle

London Community Foundation

All the honourees will be formally recognized at the Atlohsa Peace Awards gala event on Nov. 7 at RBC Place in London, Ont.

The gala raises funds for Indigenous-led programs and services at Atlohsa. In 2018 the event raised $45,000 for the organization's Zhaawanong Shelter.