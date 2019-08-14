The deadline to nominate someone for the Atlohsa Peace Awards has been extended to Sunday, Aug. 18 at midnight.

The awards honour individuals and organizations making a difference in the spirit of truth and reconciliation.

Raymond Deleary, executive director of Atlohsa Family Healing Services, said in a statement, "These awards represent the heart of social change. This is a time for us to come together to celebrate the accomplishments of those who work so hard to build better lives for a stronger community."

Nominees are those, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, who are making significant social, cultural or educational contributions.

In 2018, seven honourees were recognized in categories that reflect the Seven Grandfather Teachings of bravery, honesty, humility, love, respect, truth and wisdom.

This year there is a new category, the Rising Star Award, which recognizes a youth under 18 who has made an outstanding contribution to Indigenous culture or community.

The second annual gala is being held at the London's RBC Place on Nov. 7.

You can submit your nomination or learn more about the awards at atlohsapeaceawards.ca.