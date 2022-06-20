Homes evacuated, schools 'shelter in place' after car damages gas meter

Homes evacuated, schools 'shelter in place' after car damages gas meter

Emergency services responding after a car struck a home and damaged a gas meter on Vermont Avenue in London, Ont. on June 20 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Emergency services responding after a car struck a home and damaged a gas meter on Vermont Avenue in London, Ont. on June 20 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver