Homes evacuated for gas leak in northwest London

Residents in a northwest London neighbourhood have been allowed back into their homes following a gas leak.

Around 9 a.m., London fire said a gas line in the area of Aldersbrook Road and Attawandaron Road was struck by a backhoe.

According to London fire, about 35 homes were evacuated. A London Transit bus was brought in to the corner of Aldersbrook Road and Wonderland Road for displaced residents.

Enbridge Gas was able to shut off the line within the hour.

(Source: Google)