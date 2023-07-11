Homes evacuated for gas leak in northwest London

Some homes in northwest London have been evacuated after a backhoe struck a gas line on July 11, 2023. (Source: London fire) Some homes in northwest London have been evacuated after a backhoe struck a gas line on July 11, 2023. (Source: London fire)

