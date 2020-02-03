LONDON, ONT --

London homeless advocate Abe Oudshoorn has started a quest to compete 30 sprint triathlons in 30 days to raise money for Atlohsa Family Healing Services.

Oudshoorn will swim 750m, bike 20km, and run 5k each day indoors at the downtown branch of the YMCA.

His goal is to raise $10,000 to support the London, Ont. non-profit organization which helps strengthen community through indigenous led programs. Atlohsa is helping end Indigenous homelessness in the city through emergency shelter, transitional housing, and short-term resting spaces.