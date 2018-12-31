

A fire near Mitchell could be seen from miles away Sunday night.

A home under construction went up in flames at an address west of Mitchell.

Crews arrived to the home on Road 170 after 6 p.m. and found the building engulfed in flames

Firefighters from Mitchell, Monkton, Sebringville and Seaforth spent the evening fighting the blaze.

Crews had to truck water in from nearby Mitchell. The Ontario Fire Marshal was called to help with the investigation.

The cause is listed as undetermined at this point.

Luckily, there were no injuries.

Damage is pegged at $500,000.