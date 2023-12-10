LONDON
London

    • Holiday carousel offering free rides in downtown London

    The City opened a new holiday attraction in Downtown London this weekend.

    The festival carousel has been set up at the corner of Talbot and King Streets, just outside of Budweiser Gardens.

    It’s part of the Holly Jolly Market and runs every day until Dec. 17.

    As an added bonus, all rides are free!

