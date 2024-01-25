Hockey Helps the Homeless kick off

Hockey Helps the Homeless kicked off its 2024 campaign at Boler Mountain Wednesday night.

The non-profit charity aims to raise money to help Londoners experiencing homelessness.

A hockey tournament will take place on April 27 at the Western Fair District with the organization hoping to have at least 20 teams participating.

The goal is to raise over $150,000.

Nick Paparella of CTV News London hosted the event, joined by former NHL players Brandon Prust and Dennis Maruk.

This year, the event has partnered with London’s health and homeless movement for change.