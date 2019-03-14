

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A provincial politician who was suspended indefinitely from the Progressive Conservative caucus last month says he was removed for clashing with some of the premier's most senior advisers.

In a letter to party members in his eastern Ontario riding, Randy Hillier claims he wasn't suspended for comments he made in the legislature, as Premier Doug Ford has said, but due to long-standing tensions with two of Ford's senior advisers over what's expected of caucus members.

Hillier, a veteran Tory legislator known for being outspoken, says he challenged the justification for his suspension and was given a list of what he called "questionable and childish grievances" by backroom operatives.

Among them, he alleges, were complaints that he didn't clap enough in the House and wasn't actively sharing posts about the government's activities on social media.

Ford has said Hillier was suspended for comments he made as parents of children with autism packed the legislature's galleries in protest of the government's recent funding changes.

Some of the parents said that Hillier said "yada yada yada" to them near the end of question period, but Hillier maintains the remarks were directed at the Opposition New Democrats.

Ford was asked Wednesday whether he wanted Hillier out of caucus.

"I can't say I want him out but I think we need a little time to run through a few things with Randy," he said. "I'll sit down with him and talk to him, but I'll do that."

He declined to elaborate further, calling the matter a personnel issue.

The premier was not asked about the allegations in Hillier's letter, which is posted online as part of a petition to see him reinstated. A spokesman for the premier did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

In the letter, Hillier says he hoped the issue could be dealt with reasonably and with an acknowledgment that his suspension was the result of miscommunication.

"It has become abundantly clear that the motivations involved were far more complicated, resulting in discussions and negotiations regarding my return to Caucus becoming stalled," he says. "The sticking point is both the substantive matters of conscience and local representation, and the trivial clapping, retweeting and cheerleading."