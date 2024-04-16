Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash on Tuesday
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 south of London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon.
According to Middlesex County OPP, shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Middlesex County OPP, the London Fire Department and London-Middlesex EMS responded to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road in London for the report of a collision.
Police said a pickup truck and a transport truck collided, resulting in ejection of the pickup truck driver from the vehicle.
The driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the transport truck was uninjured in the crash.
As a result, the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Colonel Talbot Road and Wonderland Road were closed for several hours but have since reopened.
The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team were on scene to assist in the investigation, and police anticipate the closure to last for between four to six hours while the investigation continues.
“We’re trying to put the pieces of the puzzle back together,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to social media.
Sanchuk said drivers should expect delays in the area and to follow the detours in the meantime. He advised westbound drivers to not take photos of the accident, and warns police will be out to give anyone caught on their cellphone a ticket.
“So do us a favour: put your safety as a priority. We don’t need to investigate another crash,” he said.
Police are asking anyone who was on Highway 401 at the time of the crash and has a dashcam to review their footage and contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
Police said updates will be provided as they become available.
“My thoughts and prayers are going out to everyone affected by this tragedy, to family and friends of the deceased, you’re in our thoughts and prayers,” Sanchuk said.
