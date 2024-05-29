Highway 401 crash leads to charges against Chatham-Kent residents

OPP have charged three people after a crash on Highway 401 led to the discovering of firearms and ammunition.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP and fire were sent to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highbury Avenue after a crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

According to police, two people ran from the scene and a third person was still with the vehicle after being injured in the crash.

While checking on the injured person, police saw a firearm in the vehicle and arrested the person who was injured.

Police said the two people who initially fled, returned to the scene and were arrested.

A full search of the vehicle uncovered a total of six firearms and ammunition.

A 34 year old from Wallaceburg, a 32 year old from Chatham, and a 39 year old from Chatham were all arrested and charged.

The accused were taken into custody for a bail hearing.