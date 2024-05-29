Highway 401 crash leads to charges against Chatham-Kent residents
OPP have charged three people after a crash on Highway 401 led to the discovering of firearms and ammunition.
Around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP and fire were sent to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highbury Avenue after a crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.
According to police, two people ran from the scene and a third person was still with the vehicle after being injured in the crash.
While checking on the injured person, police saw a firearm in the vehicle and arrested the person who was injured.
Police said the two people who initially fled, returned to the scene and were arrested.
A full search of the vehicle uncovered a total of six firearms and ammunition.
A 34 year old from Wallaceburg, a 32 year old from Chatham, and a 39 year old from Chatham were all arrested and charged.
The accused were taken into custody for a bail hearing.
