Highway 21 reopens following fatal crash

One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs.

OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 3 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and a stretch of Highway 21 was closed overnight and for much of Thursday for the protection of emergency responders and to facilitate the investigation. The highway was reopened around 4 p.m.

Motorists are asked to not drive through the road closed signs.

Updates will be provided as they become available.