LONDON, Ont. - If the first two days of early voting are any indication, we could be see increased voter turnout overall for the federal election.

Canadians took advantage of the early vote. Over the first two days of advance polling about two million voters cast ballots, up 25 per cent from the first two days of advance polls in 2015.

Political scientist Cristine De Clercy from Western University says Elections Canada made it convenient for people to vote early - opening advance polls for four days over the long holiday weekend, and for 12 hours a day.

Thousands of polling stations were added as well.

She also says voters believe their vote will count.

“The fact that the two main parties, the Liberals and the Conservatives, have been deadlocked for several weeks now in opinion polling, that the current seat projections forecast a probable minority government, and the fact that there are several ridings that seem to be in play where a couple of hundred votes could decide that riding certainly will motivate many people out to the polls early.”

Advanced voting at Elections Canada offices closed at six o'clock Tuesday evening. Those who didn’t make it out to the early vote will have to wait until election day next Monday.

Polls open at 9:30 in the morning and close at 9:30 at night.