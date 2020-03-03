LONDON, ONT. -- class="MsoNormal"> The boys' hockey team at Medway High School has been suspended amidst a provincial police investigation into the sharing of intimate photos.

Police could not confirm the exact nature of the photos, or how many were allegedly shared.

“An investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit in regards to sharing of intimate images without consent at Medway High school,” said Const. Adam Crewdson with the OPP in an emailed statement.

“I would like to stress that this is an issue that all High schools and senior elementary schools face, in not only our area, but the whole Country,” said Crewdson.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) would only go as far to confirm the suspension and police involvement.

Sheila Powell, superintendent of student achievement at TVDSB, added that no further comment will be made while the police investigation is underway.

There have been no charges so far, and the investigation is ongoing.