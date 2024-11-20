Helping kids one Smile Cookie at a time
It’s Smile Cookie week at participating Tim Horton’s locations, with proceeds from cookie sales going towards local charities.
Benefiting from sales across London is the VON Ontario Student Nutrition Program (OSNP).
OSNP provides funding and support to over 70 schools in the City of London.
“What we do is we offer supports for schools to have nutritious programs, such as snack and meal programs in the schools for the students, that they can access every day. So they're able to have the nutrition that they need to fuel them to succeed while they're at school,” said Laura Vos with VON OSNP London-Middlesex while assisting with cookie decorating at Tim Hortons (705 Wellington Rd.).
Tim Horton's Smile Cookies on Nov. 20, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)
“Our programs are universal and open to everybody. So what that means is that it's non stigmatizing. We want every student to come and access it. It's not just because of food insecurity at home. There's so many reasons why kids can be hungry at school, whether it's early morning extracurriculars, long commutes to school, or some kids are still growing, so they need those extra nutrients,” said Vos.
Fifty per cent of the proceeds from Smile Cookie sales will go towards OSNP, with the other 50 per cent going towards Tim Horton’s charities, such as sending kids to camps and various Timbits sports programs.
The Smile Cookie campaign runs until Nov. 24.
