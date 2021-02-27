LONDON, ONT. -- Music acts joined together Sunday to raise money for London's Tristan Roby, who suffered critical injuries from a hit-and-run crash on Exeter Road in 2019.

'Tristan's Journey Rockathon Fundraiser with HELIX and Special Guests' headlined by Helix, fronted by London's own Brian Vollmer also included musicians, Tim Hicks, Danko Jones, Lee Aaron, Todd Kerns – Slash/Toque, Ray Lyel, Al Harlow – Prism, Bobnoxious, Syre, Sara smith, The Mudmen, Blue Bones, After the Lounge, and of course, Helix.

The concert, which began at 5 p.m. on Sunday streamed for free on PlanetHelix.com.

All funds donated during the show go directly to Tristan's care and helps with his journey to Michigan to receive stem cell treatment.

The show, which was still live at the time of this article, can be viewed here.