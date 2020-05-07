LONDON, ONT -- While many stores are celebrating the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions beginning Friday, at least one London area business is bucking the trend.

Heeman’s Garden Centre in Thorndale says it will not reopen to the public just yet, citing concerns over the spread of the virus.

“We know that in our community right now it’s still too early to be open,” said Heeman’s Chief Daymaker Will Heeman.

Instead, the business will continue with online orders, pickup and deliver. Heeman said with the region still reporting positive cases of covid-19, they don’t believe it’s safe just yet

“And we want to make sure that our people are safe because at the end of the day our family’s been in business for a very long time and we take our relationship with our customers very seriously. And we want to make sure that when we open, we want to see everyone, and everyone can come in and feel safe when they’re actually out at their happy place.

Heeman’s said it will open to the public, once it sees the number of new cases going down consistently over an extended period of time. In the meantime, it’s processing about 500 online orders per day.