MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths as of Wednesday.

The total case count in the region is now 431, including 274 resolved (two more in the last 24 hours) and 42 deaths.

Long-term care and retirement home-linked cases stand at 133, including 22 deaths.

There was a new death reported Wednesday by Lambton Public Health, bringing the total in that county to 16.

Sarnia-Lambton reported no new cases, however, holding at 192, but one new recovery, bringing that total to 122.

In Oxford and Elgin counties, there were no new cases or deaths reported, but an additional five people have recovered from the illness, bringing that total to 43 of the 60 cases in the region.

For a third straight day, the numbers remained the same in Huron and Perth counties.

Huron Perth Public Health reported Wednesday they had 49 cases, including 34 recovered and five deaths.

Numbers for Grey and Bruce counties have yet to be updated Wednesday, but as of Tuesday there were 88 cases, including 61 recovered and no deaths in the region.

No new cases had been reported in that region on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there were 68 new deaths and 412 new cases reported Wednesday.