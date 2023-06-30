Heat, humidity and smoke dominate long weekend forecast
The disruption in air quality continues in southern Ontario, including the London region as high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires continues into Friday.
According to Environment Canada, smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will continue to affect the area.
Ground level ozone concentrations may also become elevated once again today. The combination of ground level ozone and smoke will result in poor air quality.
Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.
Heat and humidity will also dominate the long weekend forecast with the thermometer reading high 20s but feeling like mid-30s.
Here's a look at the rests of the forecast
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. Low 18.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke in the morning. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 27.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | VIA boss aiming to return popular commuter train to southwestern Ontario this fall
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France's third night of protests over teen's killing
Protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police who responded with tear gas and water cannons in French streets overnight, as tensions grew over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that has shocked the nation.
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Vancouver and cities in Ontario top list of most expensive places to rent: Kijiji report
According to Kijiji’s rental market report, Vancouver has maintained its position as the priciest city for renting, while eight out of the top 10 most expensive cities to rent are in Ontario.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Google is set to remove news links in Canada as the Bill C-18 fallout continues; 600 people were arrested and 200 police officers were hurt after France's third night of protests over the killing of a teenager; and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn't support her during the backlash over a promotional contest.
The IMF agrees to a long-awaited bailout for Pakistan of US$3 billion
The International Monetary Fund agreed to provide US$3 billion to Pakistan, a long-awaited relief to bail out the impoverished country's ailing economy.
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn't support her during backlash
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined" over her partnership with the beer giant.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo standing in solidarity after stabbing spree sends three to hospital
The mood on the University of Waterloo (UW) campus was sombre but united, the day after a stabbing spree in a gender studies classroom sent two students and a professor to hospital.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
SPECTRUM’s annual gala rallies community amidst rising hate
Amidst a rising tide of hate during a month dedicated to celebrating pride, there was a resounding call for allies to step up and take action on Thursday evening.
Windsor
-
Smoke, heat and humidity in Windsor-Essex
According to Environment Canada, smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will continue to affect the area.
-
'Stay the hell out of the media': Striking Windsor Salt workers rally outside Windsor City Hall
Union members, politicians and the community came out Thursday for a rally outside Windsor City Hall in support of Windsor Salt Workers who have been on strike for more than four months.
-
Riverside Tavern closes its doors
George Karatzias started his interview with CTV News by saying, 'It's a sad day. I'd like to thank everybody in Riverside.'
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka's still suffering under wildfire smoke
Environment Canada is warning of another day of poor air quality.
-
Minden residents voice hospital concerns to leadership for first time
Residents from Minden Hills had their first chance to raise their frustrations with the leadership behind the organization that closed the town's emergency department in May.
-
OPP advise drivers to use caution this Canada Day long weekend
With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, many drivers hit the roads Thursday to beat the Friday traffic up north.
Northern Ontario
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
-
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
-
U.S. fugitive hiding in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
An illegal immigrant from Florida living under an alias in West Nipissing has been charged with sexual assault.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
-
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30-July 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Canada Day long weekend.
Toronto
-
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Montreal
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
94 Roxham Road asylum seekers are in Newfoundland, with sparse federal help: minister
A Newfoundland and Labrador lawyer says the 94 asylum seekers who have arrived in the province from an irregular border crossing in Quebec face immense hurdles, including a lack of federal employees to help them.
-
Police seek man, 31, missing from Montreal psychiatric hospital
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a potentially dangerous man who went missing from a psychiatric hospital earlier this week. Oumar Sylla, 31, was on an authorized outing from the Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel on Tuesday, but never returned.
Atlantic
-
Houston continues fight with Feds over carbon tax, runs ad campaign
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
-
94 Roxham Road asylum seekers are in Newfoundland, with sparse federal help: minister
A Newfoundland and Labrador lawyer says the 94 asylum seekers who have arrived in the province from an irregular border crossing in Quebec face immense hurdles, including a lack of federal employees to help them.
-
Murphy's Logic: Carbon Tax is nothing to celebrate
July 1 brings an increase in the federal carbon tax, a second federal clean fuel charge could raise prices even more.
Winnipeg
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
'Police are supposed to protect us': Family says police told them alleged break-in was just a mistake
A Winnipeg couple is raising concerns over how Winnipeg police responded to their calls for help, after they interrupted a person allegedly breaking into their home in the middle of the night while they slept.
-
City of Winnipeg to adopt new plain language policy
The City of Winnipeg is looking to start communicating more clearly with its citizens.
Calgary
-
Severe storm rolls through Calgary, flooding streets and taking out trees
Some Calgarians were drenched in the rain as a sudden, severe thunderstorm hit the city around suppertime on Thursday.
-
Marda Loop businesses call on city for support amid ongoing construction and accessibility concerns
Calgarians driving into the southwest community of Marda Loop will be met with bumper-to-bumper traffic and delays for the next several months, much to the frustration of nearby local businesses.
-
Alberta optimistic about this year's budget forecast despite drop in oil prices
The Alberta government says it ended the 2022-23 budget year with a petro-powered $11.6 billion surplus, up from its third-quarter estimate of $10.4 billion.
Edmonton
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
-
RCMP investigating after 'transphobic, homophobic' material left in St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties are on the case of what appears to be a hate crime in St. Albert, after anti-LGBTQ2S+ literature was discovered in two schoolyards in the city just north of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Grocery costs: Why are stores owned by the same companies charging different prices?
The names on the outside are different, but most grocery stores are owned by the same companies — yet CTV News shopped around and found they charge significantly different prices for the same items.
-
'He's a good kid': Neighbours identify victim of fatal Burnaby home invasion
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
-
'Reprehensible' lawsuit was attempt to get former owners to pay for home renovations, B.C. judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge didn't mince words in dismissing a homeowner's lawsuit alleging that the previous owners had fraudulently misrepresented latent electrical defects in the home.