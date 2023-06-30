Heat, humidity and smoke dominate long weekend forecast

The disruption in air quality continues in southern Ontario, including the London region as high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires continues into Friday.

According to Environment Canada, smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will continue to affect the area.

Ground level ozone concentrations may also become elevated once again today. The combination of ground level ozone and smoke will result in poor air quality.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

Heat and humidity will also dominate the long weekend forecast with the thermometer reading high 20s but feeling like mid-30s.

Here's a look at the rests of the forecast

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. Low 18.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke in the morning. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 27.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.