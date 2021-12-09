Health Unit reports first lab confirmed case of influenza since March 2020

London, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting its first lab confirmed case of influenza since March of 2020.

The MLHU says that while they have now seen a case of the flu activity for the region is low.

Other regions in the province are reporting “sporadic influenza activity,” according to the health unit.

Both influenza A and influenza B have been seen in a total of 23 confirmed cases for the province.

The lab confirmed case was identified between Nov. 28, and Dec. 4.

Last flu season the region saw no cases reported locally, and the last lab confirmed case came on March 27, 2020.