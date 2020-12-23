LONDON, ONT. -- Health Canada has recalled three products due to fire or burn risk.

Swirled Taper Candle Holders and Sofia Taper Candle Holders have been recalled due to the potential of fire hazard.

Swirled Taper Candle Holder

Amber or Green in colour

Style: HLDSP2020

Sofia Taper Candle Holder

Moss, Lavender, or Peach in colour

Style: HLDSP2016

KitchenWork Fire Protection Spray was recalled due to a defect that can prevent the content from spraying as intended.

Hapmton Bay's Mara 54 inch celling fan has also been recalled due to potential injury hazard as blades can detach during use.

Hampton Bay Mara 54 inch ceiling fan

White or Black in colour

Model Number: 71918 and 71919

It is recommended that customers should immediately stop using the products above and contact the place of business where it was purchased.