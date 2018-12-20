

Sach Long, CTV London





The director of education for the Thames Valley District School Board will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Laura Elliott came to the TVDSB from the Durham District School Board in 2007. She has served as the director since 2013.

“The decision to retire from serving in public education for 39 years is not an easy one,” she said in a letter to trustees this week.

“Our many successes within our district have been noted locally, provincially, nationally and internationally. I am very proud of what they have accomplished – allowing each student to achieve and be successful.”

Throughout her career, Elliott has also held positions as superintendent of education, student success/learning to 18 with the Ontario Ministry of Education, manager of membership records with the Ontario College of Teachers, vice-principal and education officer with the Durham District School Board and principal and adult and continuing education and management consultant with the Department of National Defence.

She has taught at the elementary, secondary and adult education levels and holds masters degrees in business administration and education and bachelor degrees in science and education.

The board will begin its search for a new director in the new year as Elliott prepares to leave her position in August.

“I will always look back on my career with TVDSB with a sense of pride, hope and optimism,” said Elliott.

Elliott plans to spend her retirement travelling with her husband who also recently retired.