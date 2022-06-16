'He was quite stunned': Van driver OK after vehicle flipped

A two-vehicle crash on Wharncliffe Road South in London, Jun e16, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A two-vehicle crash on Wharncliffe Road South in London, Jun e16, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death

Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver