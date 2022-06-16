'He was quite stunned': Van driver OK after vehicle flipped

A two-vehicle crash on Wharncliffe Road South in London resulted in a van on its side during rush-hour traffic.

Witnesses tell CTV News around 8:40 a.m., the van was heading south on Wharncliffe Road and was making a left turn across the northbound lanes when it was hit by a small SUV.

The van ended up across the sidewalk on the east side of Wharncliffe, partially on the property of a barber shop.

Debra Kennedy was walking nearby and was one of the first one scene. She said the driver of the SUV was in some discomfort, apparently caused by the airbag.

"She was experiencing some chest pain due to the explosion of the airbag," Kenney told CTV News.

She says the van was stuck inside the vehicle but others in the area were able to open the back hatch and the driver made his way out that way.

According to Kennedy, he seemed unharmed other than some disorientation caused by the ordeal.

"He was stunned. He was quite stunned. So I encouraged him, he should be sitting down," she said.

The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles and neither needed medical attention.