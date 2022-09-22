Harvest Lunch kicks of United Way campaign for Elgin-Middlesex

After a two-year hiatus, the Harvest Lunch returned as an in-person event in St. Thomas Thursday to support the United Way of Elgin-Middlesex.

“Right now we are really focused on poverty reduction and getting people basic needs just so they can get by another day,” says Kelly Ziegner, the CEO of the United Way Elgin-Middlesex. “Events like this go a long way in supporting our neighbours in need.”

This year’s campaign supports more than 50 programs and services in the region.

“People in a time of need come from all walks in life and we all have a duty to make sure the supports are there,” says Alyson Paisley, the chair of this year’s United Way Campaign.

To donate, you can visit the United Way of Elgin-Middlesex website.

Ziegner adds, “all of the money collected stays locally to support those in our area.”