LONDON, ONT. -- A long battle between the city and the London senior who's lived at 100 Stanley St. for 30 years appears to be over.

Nancy Finalyson has been fighting for five years, trying to save her residence. But on Wednesday, the City of London confirmed that it has come to a settlement agreement for the expropriation of the property located at 100 Stanley St.

In a statement to CTV News, the city says a proposed settlement agreement was approved by municipal council on Aug. 25.

The statement adds that the settlement agreement is in the amount of $500,000 and includes compensation for the fair market value of the land, disturbance damages, statutory interest and is subject to the additional conditions as outlined in the agreement.

It appears that Finlayson has moved out of the home, as a peak through the residence shows it has been emptied out.

More to come.