LONDON, ONT. -- Nan Finlayson is steadfast in her desire to save her heritage home, and lavish gardens surrounding it at 100 Stanley Street.

“I won’t leave,” she states, repeatedly to CTV News.

The London senior, known to many as simply “Nan”, has been in a five-year battle with city hall to save her property, at the corner of Wharncliffe and Stanley Street.

It is needed to widen Wharncliffe Road and a rail underpass in her backyard.

Public support for Nan has grown since CTV News was the first to tell of her plight in 2015.

Yet the many petitions and neighbourhood rallies which followed have failed to stop Nan’s house from being expropriated, by the city, earlier this year.

Nan says the decision in January left her “bottomed out” and feeling “very flat”.

Since then, she says there has been a string of developments and legal challenges.

For starters, a pricing battle.

Nan says the offer for her home, given by city hall in January was recently reduced by almost $100,000.

“I got the letter last week saying, no the compensation has been lowered. And, that I was still going to have to be out on the first of October."

Nan has been fighting to extend the deadline to leave since a registered letter from the city arrived just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

It confirmed the city had taken ownership of her home through expropriation.

Now Nan says she feels like a squatter at 100 Stanley with little resources left in her cupboard to fight back.

Citing the poor real estate market due to the pandemic she’s asked the city to delay her departure until November or even March of 2021.

“Who knows if [with the impacts of the pandemic] if the road widening project will even go ahead?”

Either way, Nan says she has no plans to sign the final offer sheet, citing her long pledge to protect heritage and the environment.

“It’s because of what I believe, and I would be betraying what I believe if I sign and leave”.

Nan says she understands those who say she’s impeding progress, but she says there are other way the project could be done without impacting her home, which is now technically already city property.

CTV News has reached out for comment at city hall.