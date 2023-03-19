Haldimand County OPP seek suspects in overnight assault and robbery

Multiple suspects allegedly jumped a pedestrian in Hagersville Saturday, assaulting the victim and striking them with an unknown object before fleeing the area, OPP say.

Haldimand County OPP is looking for the public’s help to find the suspects involved in the robbery.

Police responded to a robbery report around 1 a.m. on Main Street South.

Police say a group approached a pedestrian, physically assaulted them and struck them with an “unknown object.” The suspects then fled in an unknown direction with the victim’s cell phone.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Major Crime Unit.

Police say one suspect has been described as an Indigenous man between the ages of 20-30 with a medium skin complexion, a large build, and a long beard.

A second suspect is described as a white man, between 20-30 years old with a medium build and a long beard.

Anyone in the area at the time with dashcams or security cameras is asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com