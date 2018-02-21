Featured
Guns and meth seized in Stratford raid
Guns seized by Stratford police on Feb. 20, 2018. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 12:26PM EST
Stratford police seized a shotgun, several imitation handguns and $5000 worth of methamphetamine following a raid on a Victoria Street address Tuesday.
A 56-year-old woman has been charged with numerous drug and weapons charges.
She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police say this is the second time in the past six months that the same woman has been arrested for meth trafficking related offenses.