Gun-related incident under investigation
London police are investigating after reports of gunshots in an apartment complex on Saturday.
Police received reports at approximately 11 p.m. at 253 Taylor Street.
Upon police arrival, several shell casings were found on scene.
No injuries were reported but there was minor damage to the property.
Police believe the incident was deliberate and a black vehicle may be involved.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
