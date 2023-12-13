Groundbreaking treatments expected to help paediatric epilepsy patients
A first in Canada for paediatric epilepsy treatment has taken place at Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).
Makayla Douglass, 11, could experience up to 30 seizures a day prior to a new procedure called Radiofrequency Thermocoagulation.
The a minimally invasive procedure uses radio waves through electrodes to heat and destroy tissue in the areas of the brain that have been identified as the source of seizure activity.
“We were able to implant electrodes directly into Makayla’s brain to determine where the seizure activity was coming from, which we concluded was in a deep area of the brain called the insula, an area that is difficult to access for a surgical procedure” says Dr. Andrea Andrade, director of the paediatric epilepsy program at Children’s Hospital, LHSC. “From there, we placed electrodes in the insula structure and through a controlled temperature procedure called ablation, in which the tissue in the area was warmed up, we were able to remove parts of the area causing the seizures.”
The procedure was performed by using the ROSA One Brain, a state-of-the-art robotic arm, which was fully funded through donations to the Children’s Health Foundation. The ROSA is used in minimally invasive, robot assisted surgical procedures for epilepsy patients.
“This newer procedure, using the robotic arm, is less scary for patients and their families because it is all done through electrodes in a controlled manner. It is also minimally invasive with an amazingly fast recovery time, compared to an open skull surgery,” said Andrade.
Because the first procedure was a success and reduced Makayla's seizures by 70 per cent, the family opted to have it done a second time this past summer, which has resulted in Makayla being seizure free.
“It has given Makayla her life back,” says her dad, Jeff Douglass. “It is incredible that we have this option here in London, it has changed our whole family and Makayla is happy and finally able to be a kid.”
It has been six months since Makayla underwent her second procedure and she has not had a seizure since.
“It is still surreal and we are sometimes wondering, will she have another one?" said Jeff. “But as each day goes by seizure free, we are looking into the future positively and happy for a bright future for Makayla.”
